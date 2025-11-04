Prashant Kishor Takes Aim At Tejashwi Yadav, Asks About 'Retirement Plans'

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday aimed at the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, mocking him for making 'tall' poll promises, stating that the latter is bound for electoral loss in the upcoming Bihar Assembly poll and thus should announce his post-retirement plans.

Criticising the poll promises made by the RJD leader, the JSP founder was campaigning in Bhojpur for a party candidate. "Tejashwi Yadav should tell us what he would do post-retirement. He is losing elections. He is saying anything," Kishor told ANI.

Addressing a press conference today on the final day of election campaigning for the first phase of Assembly elections in the State, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had reiterated that if the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power, it will transfer Rs 30,000 into the accounts of women under the proposed 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana'.

Yadav said, "Multiple women are excited for the Maa Behen Maan Yojana we had announced, saying that they will get economic relief in this time of inflation. So we want to say that, on the demands of our mothers and sisters, our government will be formed. We all know Makar Sankranti is also coming; it is a new year for people. It happens on January 14, we will form the government, and under the Maa Behen Maan yojana, we will deposit Rs 30,000 in the accounts of women, covering for the whole year."

The RJD leader added, "In this time of inflation, they will get some economic relief. For five years, one will get Rs 1.5 lakh and for one year, Rs 30,000, which will be given on January 14."

Tejashwi Yadav also reiterated promises to benefit the state's Jeevika Didis under the World Bank-aided Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP), pledging Rs 2,000 per month, insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh, and interest waiver on loans taken by women.

These promises, detailed in the Mahagathbandhan manifesto, aim to provide economic relief and welfare to women across the state. For government employees, Tejashwi Yadav has promised that their postings will only be given within 70 kilometres of their home cadre.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, on October 28 released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran', outlining key promises ahead of the polls. The alliance has promised to pass a law within 20 days of forming the government to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state.

In the run-up to the 2025 elections, Bihar is witnessing the main contest between the NDA, comprising of BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and the Mahagathbandhan, comprising of RJD, Congress, VIP, and left parties.

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

