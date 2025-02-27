Prashant Kishor Says Actor Vijay Is "New Hope" For Tamil Nadu

Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor has expressed strong support for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections and said that TVK Chief Vijay is a new hope for the millions of people who want to see a change in state politics.

Mr Kishor attended the TVK's one-year celebration on Wednesday. He is an advisor to Mr Vijay, who is aiming to displace the two Dravidian Parties in the next Assembly polls.

Prashanth Kishor said, "Vijay doesn't need help with strategy. I announced four years ago that I wouldn't work with any party or leader, but Vijay is not a political leader for me. He is the new hope for Tamil Nadu. TVK is a movement of millions who want to see a new political order in Tamil Nadu, and TVK and Vijay reflect the change."

Prashanth Kishor also criticised the ruling DMK's governance and said that its model of development is corruption, dynasty, and communalism.

On the other hand, TVK Chief Vijay, speaking on the recent controversy over the three-language policy, said that the state and the Centre are fighting as Kindergarten students fight.

"Funds to education have been stopped for the state government. This is like LKG - UKG students fight. Their responsibility is to give; the state's responsibility is to get its rights. Amid these big problems, two (BJP and DMK) are playing with Hashtags," Mr Vijay said.

He also emphasised that they are in an important phase and organisation structure is a base for any party's strength.

"We are in the process of strengthening our party root and branch. Our party is for poor and simple people. So, functionaries would be from such backgrounds. Our party is not for landlords. Now, whoever got power is becoming the landlord. Our first job is to remove landlords from politics who have a mind-set only focusing on money in all ways without worrying about people welfare, nation welfare," he said.

