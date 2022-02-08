'Prashant Kishor Met Me At Least 70 Times': Navjot Sidhu On Joining Congress

Cricketer-turned politician Navjot Sidhu today said that his crossing over to the Congress happened after around 70 visits by election strategist Prashant Kishor, who was helping craft the party's campaign ahead of the 2017 assembly elections in Punjab.

"Prashant Kishor met me at least 70 times asking me to join the Congress," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Mr Kishor, he added, was apprehensive about the prospects of the party and thought his addition will help swing a chunk of votes.

"PK said the Congress won't get over 30-35 seats. If you (Sidhu) come, there will be a swing of 7-8 per cent," he said.