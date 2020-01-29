Prashant Kishor Expelled From JDU, Tweets "Thank You Nitish Kumar"

Prashant Kishor had been the vice president of Janata Dal United since 2018

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, today expelled two of his closest aides, Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma, after weeks of acrimony over their open criticism of his stand on the citizenship law. It was a mere formality after Nitish Kumar had said over the past few days that the two were "free to leave".

Prashant Kishor, a master election strategist credited with Nitish Kumar's 2015 Bihar election victory, goes just before the Chief Minister faces another election and his post right after the expulsion seemed to carry a message.

"Thank you Nitish Kumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you," Mr Kishor tweeted.

Pavan Varma, who had rattled Nitish Kumar with an open letter referring to conversations criticizing the BJP, said: "It is a sad day that JDU has become intolerant and can't face the mirror when tough questions are asked."

As vice president of Janata Dal United since 2018, Mr Kishor had been virtual number two to Nitish Kumar. But that relationship rapidly soured after Mr Kishor publicly called out his party boss in tweets and urged him to take a firm stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill CAA and the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

Mr Kishor also questioned the party's support to the CAA in parliament even after Nitish Kumar expressed his reservations at a party meeting.

He would have left in December and virtually said goodbye but stayed on after Nitish Kumar reportedly turned down his offer to quit.

But Mr Kishor did not quite get the reassurance he wanted, and the Twitter attacks continued.

Nitish Kumar betrayed his fury at Mr Kishor yesterday when he made it clear he had no problem whether he quit or stayed.

Worse, the Chief Minister caustically reminded Mr Kishor that he had inducted him into the JDU at BJP leader Amit Shah's instance. Mr Kishor's response was quick and brutal.

"What a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by Amit Shah," tweeted the JDU vice president.

Mr Kumar had first made the startling claim about Amit Shah's recommendation in an interview to a private television 14 months ago. Sources close to Mr Kishor said the comment was in poor taste as just two days ago he raised objections to private conversations being referred to in a letter written by Pavan Verma.

Even Amit Shah had reportedly said it was "not right" to make such comments as these were private conversations.

This morning, a party leader, Ajay Alok, dragged the fight to a new low by comparing Mr Kishor to the deadly Coronavirus and said his countdown had started.

"This man is not trustworthy. He could not win the trust of (Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Nitish ji. He works for AAP, talks to Rahul Gandhi, sits with Mamata didi (Mamata Banerjee). Who will trust him? We are happy this #coronavirus is leaving us, he can go wherever he wants to," Ajay Alok, a former party spokesperson, had said in an unfiltered attack.