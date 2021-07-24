Prannoy Roy Interviews Amartya Sen On Nobel Laureate's Memoir: Highlights

Dr Prannoy Roy interviews Nobel-winning economist Professor Amartya Sen on his upcoming book 'Home in the World: A Memoir'. In the book, Professor Sen, a celebrated author, talks about the first 30 years of his life.
Here are the highlights of the interview:
#NDTVExclusive | "The Aryabhatiya was a book of great interest to me. Aryabhata is not uninfluenced by outsiders. I think what's happening in Greece and Babylon do have some impact in India.": Professor Amartya Sen (@AmartyaSen_Econ), Nobel Laureate, on Aryabhata pic.twitter.com/iz38vmXLUZ- NDTV (@ndtv) July 24, 2021
Prof. Amartya Sen: Oh, I certainly would say that, yes. At different levels, I taught both the elementary economics, a personal choice theory and social choice theory. And I think both in terms of the innovative work on social choice theory that people like Prasanta Pattanaik and others did, that was fantastic. But also, in the general class of elementary economics, there was a kind of level of interest, concern, engagement, that I found right across the big lecture hall which I found enormously energizing. And I think if I were to put them in next to Oxford or Cambridge or Harvard or MIT, I don't know where exactly there might be, in terms of exact performance and score, but in terms of being engaged in the subject matter, I got as much as I could expect.
#Watch | "I think one thing friendship does is to give a notion that when you encounter a person, your inclination is to treat that person as being on your side in some ways": Professor @AmartyaSen_Econ, Indian Economist and Nobel Laureate, on how he views friendship pic.twitter.com/JcCsJwJN2Z- NDTV (@ndtv) July 24, 2021
Prof. Amartya Sen: Yes, it did. Very much so. Friendship, closeness, learning from others, as well as relying on others, I think one thing friendship does is to give a notion that when you encounter a person, your inclination is to treat that person as being on your side in some ways. And you know, I sometimes am lucky, I think I discussed in one of the chapters, I think the chapter where I miss my plane, going to Warsaw. And I didn't have any money at all. And there I am, in the East Berlin station, and not knowing exactly what to do. And there emerges a friend, he happened to be a student, studying electrical engineering in Berlin. And he becomes a supporter, a friend and company.