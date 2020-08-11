Pranab Mukherjee's Health Worsens, Stays On Ventilator Support: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee remains on ventilator support, the army hospital said in a statement

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health continues to remain critical, the Army Hospital in Delhi has said. The 84-year-old had tested positive for coronavirus when he went to the hospital yesterday for another procedure. Later, he underwent a brain surgery for the removal of a clot.

"The former President who underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot on 10 August 2020 has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support," the army hospital said in a statement this evening.

The former President, who was in office from 2012 to 2017, had tweeted yesterday before the surgery, asking all who came in contact with him to self-isolate and get a coronavirus test.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19," his tweet read.

Cutting across party lines, his post triggered messages of support and concern from political leaders.