President Kovind's Tribute To Pranab Mukherjee On His Birth Anniversary

Pranab Mukherjee birth anniversary: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to former president and his predecessor Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary on Friday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers and others also remembered Pranab Mukherjee. The former president died on August 31 at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi after a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.

"I pay my tribute to former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee who was honoured with Bharat Ratna on his birthday. Pranab Mukherjeeji's life will always be an inspiration for all of us for the work he had done for the country...," Speaker Om Birla wrote on Twitter.

Shri #PranabMukherjee ji on his birth anniversary. He was a true statesman...,"

He was a true Statesman and has worked enormously for the nation's development. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 11, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee was born at Mirati in Birbhum district of West Bengal to Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee and Rajlakshmi on December 11, 1935. His father, a freedom fighter and later a Congress leader, went to jail several times during the Independence movement.

Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th president of India. He was conferred India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna in 2019.