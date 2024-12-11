Advertisement
Pranab Mukherjee Was "One-Of-A-Kind Public Figure": PM Modi

Pranab Mukherjee served as a Union minister in several governments before becoming India's 13th president. He died on August 31, 2020 at the age of 84.

Read Time: 2 mins
Pranab Mukherjee Was "One-Of-A-Kind Public Figure": PM Modi
Pranab Mukherjee died on August 31, 2020 at the age of 84.
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary and said he was a one-of-a-kind public figure - a statesman par excellence, a wonderful administrator and a repository of wisdom.

A veteran Congress leader, Pranab Mukherjee served as a Union minister in several governments before becoming India's 13th president. He died on August 31, 2020 at the age of 84.

"Remembering Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. Pranab Babu was a one-of-a-kind public figure - a statesman par excellence, a wonderful administrator and a repository of wisdom," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"His contributions to India's development are noteworthy. He was blessed with a unique ability to build consensus across the spectrum and this was due to his vast experience in governance and his deep understanding of India's culture as well as ethos," PM Modi said.

"We will keep working to realise his vision for our nation," he added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

