Pramod Sawant, N Biren Singh To Get Second Terms as Goa, Manipur Chief Ministers: Sources

The current Chief Ministers in Goa and Manipur -- Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh -- will get second terms, sources in the BJP said today after a series of meetings at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to discuss the leadership issue. Pramod Sawant will be the Chief Minister of Goa and N Biren Singh will head the government in Manipur again.

The oath ceremony will be held after Holi. The two leaders met PM Modi today, sources said.

While the leadership in Uttar Pradesh was in no doubt, there was suspense over the top posts in Goa and Manipur.

In Manipur, where the BJP had not formally declared a Chief Minister face, there was factionalism with Biswajit Singh being a strong contender for the post. There ws also a third -- Konthoujam Govindas Singh, the former state Congress president. Sources said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP, played a key role in his inclusion in the party in August 2021.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats.

In Manipur, the BJP secured a majority, reducing other parties to single digits. Going solo, the BJP won 32 of the 60 assembly seats in Manipur.