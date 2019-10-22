After Godse Row, Pragya Thakur Says Mahatma Gandhi 'Son Of The Nation'

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur is known for making controversial comments.

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, known for making controversial remarks, has kicked up another row by addressing Mahatma Gandhi as "son of the nation" instead of "Father".

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal on Sunday, Pragya Singh said Mahatma Gandhi is 'rashtraputra' (son of the nation) like many other icons of ancient and medieval India.

"Gandhi ji Rashtraputra hai, Gandhi ji is Dhara Ke Putra Hai, Ram Is Dhara Ke Putra Hai, Maharana Pratap, Shivaji Maharaj Is Dhara Ke Putra Hai. Desh ke liye jisne sarahniya karya kiya hai, nishchit roop se wo hamare liye aadarniya hai, ham unke kadmo par chalte hai. (Gandhi ji is son of the nation. Gandhi ji is son of this land. Lord Ram, Maharana Pratap, Shivaji Maharaj are sons of this land. We respect those who worked for this county, we follow their path)," she said.

The ruling Congress criticized Pragya Thakur for her remarks and said the description shows her disrespect for the iconic leader.

"This shows BJPs hypocrisy. On the one hand, they are holding processions claiming to show their respect for Mahatma Gandhi and on the other, their MP is disrespecting him," Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said.

"The country loves Mahatma Gandhi and addresses him as the 'Father of the Nation' with respect. He must be addressed like that," he added.

In May this year, Pragya Thakur had sparked a row by referring to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "patriot".

Pragya Thakur, a key accused in the Malegaon blast case, apologised and quickly withdrew the remark.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.