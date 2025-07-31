"Blessing in disguise" and "opportunity in adversity" are phrases that have proven true for Pragya Singh, the saffron-clad woman from Madhya Pradesh, whom her followers address as a sadhvi.

In 2008, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) labelled her a "terrorist," but that very tag paved her way to a seat in the Lok Sabha. She was elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Bhopal on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

On September 29, 2008, a powerful blast tore through Malegaon, a town in northern Maharashtra. Initially, the ATS suspected the involvement of banned Muslim extremist organisations like the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), as prior blast cases across India had revealed the role of Pakistani and homegrown terror groups.

However, the ATS, led by the late IPS officer Hemant Karkare, shocked the nation with its findings. They revealed that the Malegaon blast was an act of "saffron terror," with all perpetrators being Hindus. This was unsettling, as it was one of the first cases in recent decades, at least of this magnitude, where Hindus were accused of such a terrorist act.

The ATS investigation traced the blast to a motorcycle, which led them to Pragya Singh. The bomb was allegedly planted on the bike, which belonged to her.

Pragya Singh, the daughter of an ayurvedic practitioner and a motorcycle enthusiast, is from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh. During her student days, she was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In later years, she joined several other RSS-affiliated women's organisations. The ATS arrested her, and after interrogating her and other accused, concluded that she was the mastermind of the Malegaon blast, which claimed six lives and left hundreds injured.

Pragya Singh alleged she was tortured in ATS custody and made specific accusations of ill-treatment against then-ATS chief Hemant Karkare and Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Parambir Singh. She detailed the alleged atrocities in an affidavit filed before the court.

Her bitterness toward the ATS was evident in her reaction to the news of Hemant Karkare's death at the hands of Pakistani terrorists on November 26, 2008. She said his death was the result of her curse. The Human Rights Commission conducted an inquiry, but the allegations of torture could not be substantiated.

Pragya Singh's arrest occurred when the Congress-NCP alliance ruled Maharashtra, and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA-1) was in power at the centre. The BJP and other allied organisations rallied in her support, alleging that the "saffron terror" narrative was fabricated to appease Muslim voters ahead of the 2009 Maharashtra assembly election.

Adding to the sympathy for Pragya Singh was the news of her cancer diagnosis during her incarceration. She caused a stir by claiming she was cured of the disease by consuming cow urine and panchagavya.

While the investigating agency portrayed her as the prime conspirator in the Malegaon blast, many rightwing organisations publicised her as a symbol of alleged atrocities against Hindus during the Congress-NCP regime.

Capitalizing on this image, the BJP offered her a ticket for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat in 2019. She won by a margin of 364,822 votes, defeating Congress leader Digvijay Singh. However, the BJP did not field her as a candidate in 2024, choosing Alok Sharma instead.

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court acquitted Pragya Singh and dismissed the prosecution's case. The prosecution failed to prove that the explosives were planted on the motorcycle or that the motorcycle belonged to her.

Key figures in the government appeared satisfied with the prosecution's defeat in the legal battle. The government's response suggested it will not challenge the order in a higher court.

However, the families of the Malegaon victims have announced their intent to contest the order in the high court.

(Jitendra Dixit is an author who writes on crime and conflicts.)

