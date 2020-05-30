'Pragya Thakur In AIIMS': BJP After 'Missing' Posters Prop Up Across Bhopal

The poster claiming Pragya Thakur is "missing" was found in various parts of Bhopal

Posters claiming that Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, is "missing" appeared in different parts of the city amid the coronavirus pandemic which has infected over 1,400 people in the state's capital.

"While residents of Bhopal are facing difficulties due to the coronavirus outbreak, their MP is nowhere to be seen," the "gumshuda ki talaash" (search for the missing) posters read.

Former minister and senior congress leader Kamleshwar Patel said, "Now voters should also think before casting their votes. While on one hand, the former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is working round the clock despite his poll defeat, the elected parliamentarian from the city is nowhere to be seen. In future, do not choose such peoples' representatives who cannot stand with the people during difficult times. We request Pragya Thakur to come. They have their own government now. There is nothing to worry."

BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari defended the MP's absence and said that Pragya Thakur is currently at AIIMS receiving treatment for her eye condition and cancer. Severals works like distribution of groceries and food through community kitchen are underway, Mr Kothari said, adding that Digvijaya Singh's public appearances are just "politics".

Ahead of the bypolls earlier this month, posters of former chief minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath appeared in Chhindwara claiming that they were missing from their constituency. The posters also offered a reward of Rs 21,000 for anyone who found the two leaders.

"Missing" posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, former ministers Imarti Devi and Lakhan Singh Yadav were also put up in Gwalior's Chambal area this month.

Two local leaders were arrested by the police for putting up Jyotiraditya Scindia's posters.