Prada Looks At Collaborating With Kolhapuri <i>Chappal</i> Artisans After Row

Prada is looking to collaborate with "artisanal footwear" makers in India in a partnership, it said on Friday, two weeks after the Italian luxury group triggered a controversy by debuting ethnic sandals resembling 12th-century Indian ones.

After viral photos from a Milan fashion show drew criticism from Indian artisans who make the sandals, named after the historic city of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Prada was forced late last month to acknowledge that its new open-toe footwear was inspired by ancient Indian designs.

The furore even saw sales of Indian sandals boom, with sellers and artisans seeing the controversy as a way to promote the heritage craft by tapping into nationalist pride.

Prada said in a statement to Reuters that it held talks remotely on Friday with the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, which represents 3,000 Kolhapuri sandal artisans, and discussed potential opportunities for future collaboration.

"The next step will be for Prada's supply chain team to meet a range of artisanal footwear manufacturers," the company said.

The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce said that Lorenzo Bertelli, son of Prada's owners and head of its corporate social responsibility, joined the talks on Friday.

The chamber of commerce said that during the talks, Prada said it aimed to launch a limited-edition "Made in India" Kolhapuri-inspired collection of sandals in partnership with Indian artisans.

India's luxury market is small but growing, with the rich splurging on designer fashion, top-end sports cars and pricey watches.

Prada does not have any retail stores in India, and its products are usually reserved for the super-rich who shop overseas.

The sandal scandal left the social media abuzz for days with criticism and sarcastic memes, with Indian politicians, artisans and the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce demanding due credit to Indian heritage.

