'Power Of Common Man': Uddhav Thackeray's Word From Hospital On Farm Laws

The centre's announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws is an example of what the power of the common man can achieve, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said today in a statement released from hospital.

Mr Thackeray is recovering after a cervical spine surgery he underwent last week.

"The nation has seen the power of the common man. The announcement (of the) repeal of the farm laws is an example of what the common man can do and what power they have," the Maharashtra Chief Minister said in his statement.

Welcoming the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning, Mr Thackeray said the government has "understood the situation".

He added that the centre should discuss such laws with Opposition parties and stakeholders. "If that happens, they won't have to face the embarrassment they were facing today," he said.

Mr Thackeray added that there was an "environment of resentment" against the farm laws across the country.

Referring to the farmers, he said the "annadatas who feed us have made many sacrifices unnecessarily" and added that they have shown their strength. "I salute them," Mr Thackeray said, adding that he offers his respects to "the brave who lost their lives in these protests".

Asserting that the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena, the Congress and NCP consistently opposed the new farm laws, Mr Thackeray said he expects the Parliamentary process to repeal the law to be completed at the earliest.

In a surprise address to the nation this morning, the Prime Minister announced that the government will repeal the three farm laws that sparked protests by farmers.

"While apologising to the nation, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was lacking in our tapasya (dedication) that we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers. But today is Prakash Parv, not the time to blame anyone. Today, I want to tell the country that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws," the Prime Minister said.