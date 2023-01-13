Power Firm NTPC Responsible For Joshimath Sinking? Uttarakhand To Probe

The Uttarakhand government will probe if power firm NTPC is responsible for the sinking of land in Joshimath. Eight institutes will investigate the cause of subsidence in the Himalayan town and carrying capacity of all hilly areas will be checked. The key decisions were made at a Cabinet meet to assess the situation in the "sinking" town.

The state government will also approach the centre for a relief package.

Two members from each family that has been relocated will be given jobs under MNREGA, the government said. These families will also be exempted from paying electricity and water bills for the next six months, it added.

Hundreds of structures have developed cracks leading to authorities "carefully" dismantling two hotels on Thursday, a day after protesters halted the operation demanding better compensation. Residents and experts have protested against power plant construction in the area, which they partly blame for the land sinking.

The state-owned firm, however, has told the power ministry it has no role in the subsidence of the region. A 12-kilometer long tunnel connected to the Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric project is 1 kilometer away from Joshimath town and at least a kilometer below the ground, it said.