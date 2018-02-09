Power Failure Caused Derek O'Brien's Rajya Sabha Speech Blackout: Probe

However, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter, Rajya Sabha was informed today.
Mr O'Brien had raised the issue in the upper house on February 7, saying "I seek your protection.. I spoke today in Rajya Sabha. The first 4-6 minutes of my speech were not shown on Rajya Sabha TV. I am a member of the Opposition. You protect us".
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad had dubbed it as a "very serious issue" and said "don't convert Rajya Sabha TV into BJP TV."
BJP leader Satyanarayan Jatiya, who was in the chair then, had assured a probe in the matter.
Making a statement in the upper house today, senior BJP member Basawaraj Patil, who was in the chair, said "an inquiry was conducted and it was found that there was a break in the live transmission of Rajya Sabha TV from 13:14 hours to 13:18 hours, four minutes when Derek O' Brien was speaking due to power failure."
Mr Patil said that after the transmission resumed, the incident was regretted by the Rajya Sabha TV through a scroll.
"The Chairman (M Venkaiah Naidu) has however ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter," Mr Patil informed the members.