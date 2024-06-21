Power Department Staff, BJP Leaders Face-Off In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur Over Alleged Dues

Mobile videos show BJP councillor Atul Dani entering a meeting and shouting at department employees

In a dramatic turn of events, BJP leaders have clashed with officers from the electricity department in Jabalpur over allegations of electricity theft, leading to vandalism in the department's office. The incident sparked widespread protests, with employees of the department taking to the streets.

The conflict began when BJP leaders were accused of vandalising the electricity department office and assaulting officers. The situation escalated when a case was filed against 12 electricity department officers under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, allegedly due to pressure from the ruling party.

Two of the officers facing charges are from the SC/ST community.

This turmoil in Jabalpur, known as the cultural capital of Madhya Pradesh, is not fueled by the Opposition but by the ruling party itself, the electricity department employees said. All the employees have rallied in protest, displaying posters and decrying the actions taken against them.

The controversy centres around allegations that a BJP councillor built an illegal colony and took an illegal electricity connection. When legal action was initiated, the councillor allegedly responded with violence to exert pressure.

"False cases have been filed against us. We will go on strike if necessary. The recovery of Rs 18-20 lakh was made against the councillor. When action was taken, they created a ruckus, and BJP leaders Atul Dani and Pushpendra resorted to vandalism without attempting to resolve the issue through dialogue," an electricity department employee alleged.

Mobile videos of the incident show BJP councillor Atul Dani entering a meeting on June 19, and shouting at the department employees, which raised tension. Subsequently, BJP leaders accused the electricity department officials of misconduct, citing unnecessary power cuts and exploitation through smart meters.

"Yesterday, our mandal president and councillor faced misbehaviour with. Complaints were filed, and casteist remarks were made. It's my responsibility to address these issues. If anyone tries to undermine the government's work, we will face it courageously," BJP MLA Abhilash Pandey said.

The situation worsened when three BJP MLAs and 15 councillors blocked the road for five hours, staging a dharna. Following this, the police filed cases against 12 employees and officers of the Madhya Pradesh Vidyut Mandal under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sources said the police may have overlooked the fact two of the officers who were allegedly assaulted are from the SC/ST community.

"An FIR (first information report) has been filed based on the application received. The police will take action after an impartial investigation," Additional SP Samar Verma said.

As protests continue, the electricity department employees alleged politically motivated actions against them.