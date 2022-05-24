Postmaster Lost 1 Crore In IPL Bets. He Used Fixed Deposits Of 24 Families

The accused postmaster issued genuine passbooks for fake FD accounts and put the money in betting

Betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, a postmaster in Madhya Pradesh is alleged to have lost Rs 1 crore savings of two dozen families. The families' money was to be fixed deposited at a sub post office in Sagar district.

The Bina sub post office postmaster Vishal Ahirwar was arrested on May 20 by the Bina Government Railway Police (GRP). He has reportedly confessed to the police about the crime.

The accused postmaster issued genuine passbooks for fake FD accounts and put entire money into IPL cricket betting since the last two years, said the police.

"The arrested sub postmaster Vishal Ahirwar has been booked right now u/s 420 IPC (cheating) and 408 IPC (criminal breach of trust). More sections could be added in the case based on the outcome of further investigations," Bina-GRP police station in-charge Ajay Dhurve said.