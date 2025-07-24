Student Rides Bike For 2 Hours With Deadly Snake Hidden Under Fuel Tank

In a spine-chilling incident from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, a student narrowly escaped death after a highly venomous Russell's Viper was found hidden under the fuel tank of his Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.

The student, a second-year BA student at a private college in the city, had taken his bike to the market and rode it for nearly two hours without noticing anything unusual. It was only when he felt a minor technical issue with the vehicle and took it to a service center that the shocking discovery was made.

As the mechanic inspected the motorcycle and removed the tank cover, he was stunned to see the deadly Russell's Viper coiled quietly beneath the fuel tank. Service center staff quickly evacuated the student and called a snake catcher.

Snake catcher Akil Baba reached the location and carefully captured the reptile. Speaking to NDTV, he said, "Russell's Viper is one of the most venomous snakes in India. It's possible that due to heat or when the vehicle was parked and got cold, the snake crept into the bike. Its venom is so dangerous that it starts clotting blood within minutes, and if not treated in time, it can lead to death."

The locals believe the snake may have taken shelter in the vehicle while it was parked, possibly seeking warmth or a hiding spot. Fortunately, the situation was detected in time, averting what could have been a fatal accident.

The Russell's Viper is responsible for thousands of snakebite deaths in India each year and is one of the "Big Four" venomous snakes, known for their aggressive defense and lethal venom.