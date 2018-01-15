In Amethi Posters, Rahul Gandhi As Lord Rama, PM Modi As Ravan

The posters go on to say that Rahul Gandhi will usher in Ram Rajya in the country and will end the "misrule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)". Behind the posters is a local Congressman, Abhay Shukla.
District Congress leaders told IANS that though the posters were not "official", they found nothing objectionable in them.
"People and voters have their own way of fantasising about their leader," chuckled one who believed Rahul Gandhi will boot out the Modi-led NDA government at the centre in 2019.
The Congress president will meet people from his constituency and local party workers on Tuesday morning after which he will also visit Mohanganj, Jagdishpur and Jais.