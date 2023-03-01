Portion Of Dargah Collapses In Bengaluru During Demolition Work, 1 Dead

one killed and one injured after a portion of a Dargah collapsed during demolition work in Bengaluru.

"Demolition work was going near Avenue road, Market circle. Two workers were involved in the work and suddenly at around 4.30 pm, one floor of the Dargah collapsed, gravely injuring both the workers," Laxman B. Nimbargi, DCP West Bengaluru said.

"One Azar ul Haq succumbed to injuries in the hospital and the other person is under treatment," he added.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

