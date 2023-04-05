Portals Of Hemkund Sahib To Reopen For Devotees From May 10

Lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad visit the shrine every year.

The portals of the highest Sikh shrine in the world Hemkund Sahib will be opened for devotees on May 10, officials said on Wednesday.

The date for the opening of the gurudwara, situated at a height of over 13,000 feet in the Garhwal Himalayas, was announced by Hemkund Sahib Management Trust president Narendrajeet Singh Bindra here after a meeting with Chief Secretary SS Sandhu.

Hemkund Sahib is closed for devotees every winter like the famous four Himalayan temples, also known as Char Dham, due to snowbound conditions prevailing in the area. There is still a thick layer of snow on way to Hemkund Sahib which Army jawans will start to clear from April 20, Bindra said.

Hemkund Sahib, where 10th Sikh Guru Guru Gobind Singh meditated, is considered the highest Sikh shrine in the world.

Lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad visit the shrine every year.

