Popular Odisha Singer Ruksana Bano, 27, Dies, Family Alleges Poisoning

Singer Ruksana bano was admitted to a hospital in Bhawanipatna on August 27.

Popular Sambalpuri singer Ruksana Bano has died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, hospital sources said.

Although hospital authorities said 27-year-old Ruksana was being treated for Scrub Typhus, they were yet to reveal the cause of her death that took place on Wednesday night.

However, her mother and sister alleged she was poisoned by a rival singer from western Odisha, without revealing the artiste's identity. They claimed Ruksana had earlier received threats.

"Around 15 days back, Ruksana fell ill while shooting in Bolangir after drinking some juice. She was admitted to a hospital in Bhawanipatna on August 27.

"After preliminary treatment, she was referred to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir and later shifted to a private hospital in Bargarh as her condition deteriorated. She was later brought to AIIMS Bhubaneswar as there was no improvement in her health condition," her sister Ruby Bano told reporters.

The deceased's mother had also issued a video message, making similar claims. The video went viral on social media.

