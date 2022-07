SpiceJet airlines has been ordered by the aviation regulator to operate only 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks. The order came after eight incidents of flight safety were reported in a matter of 18 days.

Here's the full text of DGCA's interim order against SpiceJet

On July 6, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.