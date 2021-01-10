Motorcycle Planted With Explosive Found In J&K's Poonch: Police

Police found the explosive on the Gohlad Reelan-Mendhar Road. (Representational)

A major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of a 2.4 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fitted on a motorcycle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The explosive was found planted on the roadside along Gohlad Reelan-Mendhar Road by a police party around 10 pm on Saturday and was destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad around 1 pm on Sunday, police official Ramesh Angral said.

Quoting preliminary investigation, the official said the explosive along with a motorcycle was left behind by a suspected terrorist who is believed to have moved into the nearby forest area.

A joint search operation by police and Rashtriya Rifles of the Army is on after the whole area was cordoned off to catch him, the official said.

The official said the bomb disposal squad destroyed the explosive in a controlled explosion, without causing any damage.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is on to bring the culprits to book, he said.