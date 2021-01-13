Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri 2021: India Celebrates Harvest Festivals

Pongal, Makar Sakranti, Lohri 2021: As Uttarayan starts, India celebrates harvest festivals

Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri 2021: The auspicious Uttarayan starts with Makar Sankranti. At this time of the year, every state in India celebrates its harvest festival. While it's Lohri in Punjab today, the four-day Pongal festival starts in Tamil Nadu with Bhogi Pongal and thousands of Hindu devotees from across the country have already reached Haridwar for the Kumbh Mela. The harvest festivals are a celebration of 'unity in diversity'. On Makar Sankranti, the Surya devta or the Sun God is worshipped as a mark of gratitude for blessing the farmers with a good crop. It marks the Sun's transit into Makara or Capricorn, which means the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days. In West Bengal, Makar Sankranti is also known as Poush Sankranti, when the famous Ganga Sagar Mela takes place.

Happy Lohri: The harvest festival of Punjab is being celebrated today

Lohri celebrations: Auspicious puja time and all you need

Lohri is being celebrated today in but the Lohri Sankranti moment according to drikpanchang.com is at 8:29 AM on Thursday. Lohri is also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi. People send greetings, wishes and gifts on Lohri. The festival is said to be very special for newly-wed couples.

On Lohri, prayers are offered to the Sun god and Goddess Lakshmi. The holy Lohri fire or the traditional bonfire is lit in the evening after sunset. For all who are planning to do the Lohri puja, here are items you need: Ganga jal, kalash, akshat, kumkum, sugarcane, sriphal, naivedya, surya and agni yantra.

The Lohri bonfire is very auspicious. It's a great community celebration when the young and old gather around the bonfire and sing and dance to drum beats. The bonfire adds warmth and cheer to the chilly winter evening. People throw in revri, moongphali and popcorn in the flames abundance.

Happy Pongal: The harvest festival of Tamil Nadu, Pongal starts today with Bhogi

Pongal festival starts with Bhogi today: All you need to know

The celebrations of this day revolve around a bonfire, much like the Lohri festival in Punjab. Bhogi Pongal is dedicated to Lord Indra. People clean their houses and decorate with 'Kolams' or rangoli. Beautiful Pongal Kolams are made with a paste of rice flour and water, and red earth. Lamps and fresh flowers are also used to decorate homes. Pongal is a festival rich in traditions and customs.

Happy Makar Sankranti: Here is the auspicious time and all you need to know

Makara Sankranti is on Thursday. The punya kala or auspicious time is between 8:30 AM to 5:46 PM

according to the drikpanchang.com. Rituals and customs of Makar Sankranti like the holy bath, offering naivedya to Lord Surya, charity or dakshina are all done during the punya kala. In Gujarat, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Uttarayan, which lasts for two days. Uttarayan is considered to be a very auspicious time when people start new businesses.

On Makar Sankranti tomorrow, the Kumbh Mela starts in Haridwar.