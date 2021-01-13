Bhogi Pongal 2021: Happy Bhogi Wishes, Messages For The First Pongal Day

Happy Bhogi Pongal: Today is the first day of the 4-day Pongal celebrations

Happy Bhogi 2021: The four-day festival of Pongal starts today with Bhogi today. Pongal is the biggest festival of Tamil Nadu. Other states in southern India like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala also celebrate Pongal. Pongal corresponds with the Makar Sankranti and the arrival of the auspicious Uttarayan period. Celebrated with great enthusiasm, Bhogi revolves around the bonfire - much like the Lohri in Punjab. Rich in traditions and customs, the festival is essentially a celebration of a golden harvest when farmers express gratitude to the Sun god and Lord Indra. It includes special decorations, rituals and of course the food. On Bhogi Pongal, people clean their houses and decorate with 'Kolams' or rangoli. Beautiful 'Pongal Kolams' are made with a paste of rice flour and water, and red earth. Lamps and fresh flowers are also used to decorate homes. Twitter is flooded with beautiful Happy Bhogi wishes, messages and gifs. Here is a collection of Pongal greetings, pics and WhatsApp status you can share with your loved ones.

Happy Bhogi Pongal wishes: Bhogi marks the first day of Pongal celebrations. Share greetings with friends and family

May your future be as bright as the sunshine. Wish you Happy Bhogi!

On the auspicious day of Bhogi, wish you prosperity and great success. Happy Bhogi!

Wish you Happu Bhogi Pongal! Let there be hope and happiness in you life!

Bhogi is an auspicious day to start anything new. Wish you success in whatever you do. Happy Bhogi to all!

May the sunshine bring light in your lives. Happy Bhogi to you and your family.

Celebrate Bhogi this year safely with your family. May this Bhogi bring happy times!

Let this Bhogi be the start of a a year full of hope and happiness! Happy Bhogi.

Happy Bhogi Pongal wishes: May there is happiness and good luck in your life. Happy Bhogi!

May the divine light of this Bhogimantalu brings in a new dawn in the lives of each one us. Praying for everybody's prosperity, good health. Happy #Bhogipic.twitter.com/Ip67i5KJ63 — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) January 13, 2021

Happy Bhogi Pongal to you!