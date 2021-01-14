Happy Pongal 2021: Here's How Tamil Nadu Is Celebrating Pongal Today

Happy Pongal 2021: Tamil Nadu is celebrating Thai Pongal, the main day of festivities

Today is Thai Pongal, the second and the main day of the four-day Pongal celebrations. The harvest festival of Pongal is being celebrated across Tamil Nadu with great enthusiasm. People woke up early, dressed up in traditional clothes and prepared the famous delicacy - Pongal - with rice, milk and jaggery. Pongal is marked in the auspicious Tamil month of Thai when new businesses are started. The month also has a number of wedding muhurats. On Thai Pongal, the famous Jallikattu or the sport of bull-taming takes place.

Colourful kolams or special rangolis, wishing people a Happy Pongal, were seen in front of many houses. Prayers seeking blessings for a good year ahead were also held.

Happy Pongal 😊

Kolam by the effective helper and her enthusiastic daughter..

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and DMK President MK Stalin greeted people people on Twitter. The Tamil Nadu government gave Rs 2,500 as Pongal gift to the people in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. A kit including rice, to make the Pongal was also given.

In Madurai, Jallikattu was held and the winners were rewarded according to traditional customs. In the wake of Covid-19, state government directed that number of players should not be more than 150 at an event and Covid negative certificates are mandatory for participants.

Tamil Nadu: Jallikattu begins in Avaniyapuram of Madurai.



Over 200 bulls are participating in the competition. In the wake of COVID19, State govt directed that number of players shouldn't be over 150 at an event. Number of spectators not more than 50% of the gathering.





Staying with traditions, big ticket film releases like ''Master'' featuring top stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika hit the theatres a day ahead of Pongal.