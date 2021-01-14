PM Modi Greets Nation On Pongal, Bihu And Makar Sankranti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Maghi Bihu

Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Maghi Bihu. India is celebrating its harvest festivals as the auspicious Uttarayan period sets in. "Makar Sankranti is marked with enthusiasm in several parts of India. This auspicious festival illustrates India's diversity and the vibrancy of our traditions. It also reaffirms the importance of respecting Mother Nature," PM Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister wished his "Tamil sisters and brothers" on Pongal. Today is the main day of the four-day Pongal festival.

"Magh Bihu wishes to everyone. May the coming times be filled with happiness. With the blessings of Almighty may there be brotherhood and wellness all around," PM Modi wished the people of Assam where Maghi Bihu is being celebrated today.

With the arrival of the Uttarayan, states across in India celebrate their harvest festivals, expressing gratitude to the Surya devta or Sun god for a good crop. Makara Sankranti is celebrated in the country with great fervour. The first big festival of the year, Makara Sankranti celebrations are a perfect image of unity in diversity. It's Maghi Bihu in Assam, Maghi in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, Thai Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Makara Sankranti in Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Poush Sankranti in West Bengal. Makara Sankranti has a huge pan India social significance and the festivities involve colorful decorations, singing traditional songs and folklore, melas or fairs, bonfires and feasts, and of course flying kites.