Pollution Curbs Under GRAP-3 Revoked In Delhi As Air Quality Improves

Pollution curbs under GRAP-3 have been revoked in Delhi and the National Capital Region after air quality improved in the area following continuous rain since Friday morning.

"Owing to the favourable meteorological conditions and continuous rains since early morning, the AQI of Delhi has been continuously improving and has been recorded as 348 at 5:00 PM and 341 at 6:00 PM & 334 at 7:00 PM," the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which is the pollution watchdog for the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas, said in a statement.

The CAQM said that as per the air quality and weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department and IIT Madras, the AQI of Delhi is expected to remain in the 'poor' category (between 200 and 300) for the next few days.

Under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 3, there was a ban on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and parts of the NCR like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida, which will now be lifted.

Restrictions on the use of diesel generator sets will also be eased, as will some curbs on construction activities. The order, however, specifies that construction and demolition activities cannot resume on sites which have been issued closure orders "on account of violations/ non- compliances of various statutory directions, rules, guidelines etc".

"Actions under Stage I & II of the revised GRAP, shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage l & II of the revised GRAP," the CAQM statement said.

The latest order comes three days after curbs under GRAP 4 were revoked.

Every year, Delhi sees a dip in air quality in winter due to stubble burning in adjoining states, low wind speeds and vehicle emissions, among other factors.

The Delhi government recently imposed a year-round ban on firecrackers and the Supreme Court has directed Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to follow suit.

