Pollution Curbs Under GRAP-3 Lifted In Delhi After Air Quality Improves

GRAP 3 restrictions were revoked in Delhi-NCR on Thursday following improvement in air quality.

In an order, the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the AQI in Delhi had improved to 332 on Thursday, following which the restrictions were being relaxed.

It said the weather forecast indicated that the AQI was likely to remain in the 'moderate' to 'poor' category in the coming days.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre's pollution watchdog had revoked curbs under Stage-4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR as the capital's air quality improved.

GRAP, which is implemented in Delhi-NCR, categorises air quality into four stages -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300), 'very poor' (AQI 301-400), 'severe' (AQI 401-450) and 'severe plus' (AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, along with vehicular emissions, stubble burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources, often push the air quality in Delhi-NCR to hazardous levels during the winter season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)