'Polls Will Come And Go But Trinamool Will Still Remain In Bengal': Mamata Banerjee

"The Trinamool Congress will remain in power in Bengal. Those who are raising slogans before the polls should remember that the Trinamool Congress will continue to be in power in the state. Elections will come and go, but the Trinamool Congress will still remain in the state," she said.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also tried her hands on traditional dhol and performed a traditional dance.

Mamata Banerjee also targeted the BJP-led central government, saying, "Some people from Delhi come during election time, but they are not seen for the rest of the year. They don't even come when someone dies."

Meanwhile, in a major setback to the Trinamool Congress just before the Lok Sabha elections, the party's veteran leader Tapas Roy tendered his resignation from the post as well as from the party on Sunday.

The Baranagar MLA said that he resigned because he felt that he was not respected in the party. Tapas Roy is also the Deputy Whip of TMC.

"I resigned because I felt that I was not respected in this party, many times such situations arose where I felt this. The ED team reached my house on January 12th, it has been many days since the incident took place but no sympathy or cooperation has been received from the party," he said.

Yesterday, in a twist that few saw coming, a day after being named the BJP's candidate from Bengal's Asansol constituency, popular Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh withdrew from the race for the Lok Sabha.

Taking to his official handle on X, the singer confirmed that he was pulling out of the contest "due to some reason."

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from West Bengal's Asansol but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol," Singh posted from his X handle on Sunday.

