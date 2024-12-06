Polling Booth Officers Are NDTV's 'Indian Of The Year': Full Winners' List Here

New Delhi:
India's polling booth officers are NDTV's Indian of the Year 2024
Thousands and thousands of people who make sure the wheels of democracy are well-oiled and -maintained -- who go to every nook and corner of the country, from jungles to mountains carrying electronic voting machines so that even a single individual in the last border village can have a say in electing leaders -- were honoured today with the 'NDTV Indian of the Year Award 2024'.
They are India's polling booth officers, the 'Indian of the Year'. NDTV Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia presented the award.
Other notable winners in their respective fields include professor Annapurni Subramaniam, who received Science Icon of the Year Award; Namo Drone Didi Yojana, honoured with Social Impact of the Year Award, and Dr Gagandeep Kang, who received Health Leader of the Year Award.
Here's the full list of the winners of the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards 2024:
BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR
Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies
CLIMATE IMPACT OF THE YEAR
Swati Nayak, Agriculture and Rural Management Professional
ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
Hitesh Doshi, Chairman, Waaree Energies
INDIA FIRST
S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister
SCIENCE ICON OF THE YEAR
Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, Director, Indian Institute of Astrophysics
SOCIAL IMPACT OF THE YEAR
Namo Drone Didi Yojana
INDIA'S CENTURION
Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Group
INDIAN OF THE YEAR - ENERGY TRANSITION
Vijay Murugesh Nirani, Founder and Managing Director, TruAlt Bioenergy
YOUTH ICON OF THE YEAR
Ananya Panday, Actor
GOLD VISIONARY - THE REAL HERO OF INDIA
Mohammed Abdul Wohab and Sabitri Pal, SHIS Foundation, for operating boat clinics and providing healthcare to remote islands of the Sundarbans. They have been doing this for decades.
BREAKOUT CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR
Shalini Passi, Philanthropist, Artist and Art Collector
HEALTH LEADER OF THE YEAR
Dr Gagandeep Kang, Biomedical Scientist
ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Rajkummar Rao
SPORTS PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
India's 2024 Paralympics Team
GLOBAL ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Kapil Sharma, Comedian and TV Host
NDTV INDIAN OF THE YEAR
Polling Booth Officers