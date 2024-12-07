NDTV Indian Of The Year: Kapil Sharma On Winning Entertainer Of The Year - "This Recognition Means A Lot"

Kapil Sharma was honoured with the Global Entertainer of the Year Award at NDTV's Indian of the Year Awards 2024. Recently, he shared a set of pictures from the special moment on social media. In one of the pictures, he is seen posing with his award. In the next snap, he can be seen signing autographs. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, "Truly humbled and grateful to receive this honour from @ndtv. This recognition means a lot and inspires me to keep spreading laughter and positivity. A big thank you to the entire @ndtv team for this special moment and to my fans for their endless love and support! This one's for all of you! #Gratitude."

The actor-comedian shared insights into his career journey and discussed society's obsession with social media. He said, "We are too absorbed in social media. We want to know what the US has said to Ukraine, but we have no idea if our father has fallen in the bathroom next door."

Kapil also addressed his personal approach to social media, saying, "By spending a lot of time on social media, we are giving people the opportunity to enter our world. I think we should minimize the use of social networking sites. I've been practicing this for the last few months, restricting my time on these platforms. There are many reasons why people use social media, and not everyone's circumstances are the same. But yes, if you're feeling low, remember that every day is a new beginning."

Kapil also teased an upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix, which will feature legendary actress Rekha. He said, "After 10 years, we finally got a chance to do an episode with Rekha ji. And I can honestly say she has become 10 years younger."

Kapil Sharma is also known for his roles in films such as Zwigato and Crew.