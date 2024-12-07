NDTV Indian Of The Year: Ananya Panday On Winning Youth Icon Of The Year -"Honoured, Humbled And Grateful"

Ananya Panday was honored with the Youth Icon of the Year Award at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2024, in recognition of her impactful roles in recent projects like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL and Call Me Bae. Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures with the award on social media. One of the pictures shows her receiving the award from the legendary actress Asha Parekh. Ananya looked pretty as ever in a shimmery saree styled with a black blouse.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "Thank you @ndtv for the Indian of the Year - Youth Icon award. Honoured, humbled and grateful."

Ananya received the prestigious award from film legend Asha Parekh, who also shared some valuable wisdom with her. When asked for advice, Asha Parekh's golden mantra for success was, "Always work hard with sincerity." Ananya, in turn, had a fan-girl moment on stage, complimenting Asha Parekh, saying she "looked like a wow," referencing a viral meme.

Currently balancing both OTT and big-screen projects, Ananya shared her perspective on the exposure she's receiving from streaming platforms. "No screen is big or small. After all, it's screen," she said. When asked about a role she'd love to play, Ananya picked Kareena Kapoor's iconic character from Jab We Met.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has appeared in films such as Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Liger, Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Bad Newz.