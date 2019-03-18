Poll Process To 42 Lok Sabha Seats In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Begins

The last day for withdrawal of nominations is March 28. (Representational)

The process for elections to the 42 Lok Sabha seats in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well as the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly began on Monday with the election authorities issuing the notifications.

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi issued the notification for polls to the 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats.

In Telangana, CEO Rajat Kumar issued the notification for elections to the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Polling in both the states will be held in a single phase on April 11.

The nominations will be received between 11 am and 3 pm till March 25. Nominations will not be received on March 21 on account of Holi and March 24 being Sunday.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be undertaken the next day. The last day for withdrawal of nominations is March 28.

