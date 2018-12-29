Poll Body Asked For Action On Vasundhara Raje Body-Shaming Complaint

The Rajasthan BJP had lodged a complaint in the matter.

Poll Body Asked For Action On Vasundhara Raje Body-Shaming Complaint

Sharad Yadav had allegedly said that Vasundhara Raje had become fat and needed rest.


Jaipur: 

The Chief Electoral Office in Rajasthan has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding further action into the matter of Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav allegedly insulting former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

The Rajasthan BJP had filed a complaint in the matter.

In an election rally in Alwar, Mr Yadav had allegedly said that Ms Raje had become fat and needed rest. A video of Mr Yadav's alleged comments was viral on social media.

Ms Raje said she felt insulted with Mr Yadav's alleged comment.

"I feel insulted. This is an insult to women. I am absolutely shocked because I did not think any experienced leader and one who had close ties with our family could not control his language," Ms Raje said.

