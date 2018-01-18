Poll Dates For Meghalaya, Tripura And Nagaland To Be Announced Today Polls to five more states are due this year - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

Poll dates for Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland to be announced by Election Commission today New Delhi: Poll dates for the northeastern states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland will be announced by the Election Commission this afternoon.



Reports suggest polling is likely to be in one phase and the votes will also be counted on a single day.



Tripura has to elect a new assembly by March 6. The terms of the Meghalaya and Nagaland assemblies end on March 13 and 14.



The Left Front has been in power in Tripura since 1993 and Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in in his fourth term. This time, the BJP is hoping to change that and increase its northeast scorecard after six Trinamool Congress and one Congress lawmaker joined the party.



The Congress-led government of Mukul Sangma has ruled for eight years in Meghalaya, which has seen years of political instability. The party faces a big challenge from the BJP, which has an alliance with the Manipur National People's party founded by PA Sangma, a former Congressman who died in 2016.



In Nagaland, the Naga People's Front-led Democratic Alliance, backed by the BJP, is in power with TR Zeliang as Chief Minister. In the past year, the state confronted a political crisis with the Chief Minister changing twice.



A large section of the state wants the election to be put off until there is a solution to the insurgency and the peace process is complete.



Polls to five more states are due this year - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.



These elections are seen as critical ahead of the national polls next year.



