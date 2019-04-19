Poll Body Seeks Report From West Bengal On Mamata Banerjee Biopic

Titled "Baghini", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's biopic will reportedly release next month.

The Election Commission has sought a report from the West Bengal chief electoral officer over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's biopic, reportedly scheduled for release next month.

The BJP had approached the poll seeking a ban on the release of the movie, titled "Baghini" till the elections are over. The party has also asked the Election Commission to review the biopic.

The last of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election will be held on May 19 and counting will be done on May 23.

