Poll Body Releases Statement After Action Against Rahul Gandhi: Full Text

It began as a march from Parliament to the Election Commission and ended with a police bus on Tuesday evening. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi led the demonstration and then began a sit-in near the poll body's office, asking for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign.

Nearly nine hours later, at around 8 pm, Delhi Police detained Gandhi and other leaders, including his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. At about 9 pm, the Election Commission put out its own statement, saying it had received no request for a meeting until 4 pm that day.

Read | Rahul Gandhi, Sister Priyanka Detained During Sit-In Against Gyanesh Kumar

Here's the full statement:

1. Earlier today, during the march of certain political parties towards the Election Commission, it was learnt through the media that some Members of Parliament wished to meet the Commission along with their delegation. With regard to today's developments, it is clarified that, till 4.00 PM today, no political party, through its representatives, had sought an appointment for a meeting with the Election Commission.

2. Thereafter, at around 4.00 PM, information was received from Delhi Police that a delegation of MPs, led by the Hon'ble Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, wished to meet the Commission and submit a memorandum.

3. In 2025, the Election Commission of India had laid down a procedure for meetings with political parties. All political parties had been informed of the same, and they follow this procedure. Whenever a delegation of a political party, or a joint delegation of several parties, wishes to meet the Commission, it seeks an appointment through its duly Authorised Representative. The meeting is thereafter held at a time mutually agreed upon by both sides.

4. After 4.00 PM today, when the Election Commission was considering the above proposal for the above-mentioned meeting with the Hon'ble MPs, it was informed by the DCP, Delhi Police, that the meeting being sought was to be held with a group of 240 MPs and that the proposed venue was the Parliament House Annexe. The Election Commission considered this request as unusual and therefore could not be accepted, as, in accordance with ECI protocol, such meetings are held only on the premises of the Election Commission of India.

5. ECI proposed that its senior-most officer on duty could be sent to the meeting venue to receive the memorandum of the Hon'ble MPs, which in itself would have been an unprecedented step. However, this offer was also declined by the Hon'ble MPs.

6. ECI respects the parliamentary and democratic processes of the country, as well as its own protocols and conventions, which are of utmost importance. Any political party may, at any time, request for a meeting with the Election Commission; and the Commission, keeping in view the suitability of time, schedules a date and time for the meeting. This is a regular practice.