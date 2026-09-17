In Fight For Trinamool Name And Symbol, Poll Body's Freeze Ahead Of Bypolls

Pending a final order, the Election Commission of India has decided to freeze, for now, the name 'All India Trinamool Congress' and its symbol, 'Flowers and Grass'. Neither of the two factions -- one led by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the other by Ritabrata Banerjee -- can thus use them in the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls to be held on October 6. This is meant "to place both the rival groups on even keel and to protect their rights and interests", the commission said, citing past precedents.

"Both the groups shall be known by such names as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party 'All India Trinamool Congress'; and both the groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections," the interim order of September 17 read.

This also means the commission has markedly identified two rival groups within the party who claim to represent it.

The EC stated that a "substantive determination" under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968, is required. The interim order will remain in effect until that decision.

Both groups were asked to submit preferred names and free symbols, three each, to the EC by 11 am on September 18.