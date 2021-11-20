'Politics Of Problems': PM Modi Slams Opposition On Farmers' Issues

PM Narendra Modi said the government has taken steps for welfare of farmers at every level

Hitting out at the opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that keeping farmers entangled in problems has been the basis of some political parties.

Addressing a public meeting here, the Prime Minister said the government of parties run by families did not want to fulfil the requirements of farmers.

He said while these parties practice "politics of problems" the BJP practices "politics of solutions".

"The governments run by parties of families wanted to keep farmers in problems. They used to make announcements in the name of farmers, but even a pie did not reach them. From PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, we have sent 1.62 crore rupees directly to the bank accounts of farmers so far," the Prime Minister said.

"To always keep farmers entangled in problems has been the basis of some political parties. They do politics of problems while we do politics of solutions. The solution to Ken-Betwa link has been found by our government. We found the solution after talking to all sections," he said.

The Prime Minister said the government has taken steps for the welfare of farmers at every level - from seeds to the market.

The Prime Minister made the remarks hours after he announced the repeal of three farm laws. In his address to the nation today morning, he also said that the government will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three agricultural laws in the winter session of Parliament that begins later this month.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since they were passed last year.

During his visit to Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister dedicated various developmental projects, including the Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project. The cumulative cost of these projects is more than Rs 3250 crore and these will help in irrigation of around 65,000 hectares of land in Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur districts. These projects will also provide potable drinking water to the region.