Pics: Politicians, Celebs Get Shots In '45-And-Above' Covid Vaccination

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal todaytook his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for all above 45 years begins from today.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy launches the Covid-19 vaccination centre in ward secretariat in Guntur city. Mr Reddy and his wife YS Bharati also their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had on Tuesday announced that from April 1 all people above 45 years will be eligible for vaccination.

According to the Health Ministry, advance appointments for vaccination can be booked through http://cowin.gov.in, or one can visit their nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and get on-site registration done.

Jyotiraditya Scindia takes his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Chetan Bhagat takes his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai.

Uttar Pradesh minister Brajesh Pathak takes his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.43 crore today, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

According to the health ministry, a total of 6,51,17,896 vaccine doses have been given so far.