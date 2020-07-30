Politician Jaya Jaitley, 2 Others Given 4 Years In Jail In Defence Corruption Case

Politician Jaya Jaitley and 2 others have been sentenced to 4 years in jail in a defence corruption case

A Delhi court today sentenced former Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley and two others to 4 years in prison for corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal, a lawyer said.

Special CBI judge Virender Bhat has also given a 4-year jail term to Jaya Jaitley's former party colleague Gopal Pacherwal and Major General (rtd) SP Murgai in the case, Mr Murgai's advocate Vikram Panwar said after the hearing.

The court, in a proceeding held on video, also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on all three convicts and directed them to surrender before it till 5 pm today.

The three were held guilty of corruption and criminal conspiracy in the purported purchase of hand-held thermal imagers.

The case stemmed from a sting, 'Operation Westend' aired by news portal Tehelka in January 2001.



