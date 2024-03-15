Political Sparks Fly As Tripura Royals Enter Electoral Fray With BJP

In a move that has ignited a political firestorm in Tripura, Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, a scion of the erstwhile royal family and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been nominated as the party's candidate for the Tribal reserved East Tripura constituency. The decision has stoked a controversy with accusations of dynasty politics and opportunism flying thick and fast.

52-year-old Kriti Singh is the sister of Pradyot Debbarma, the founder of Tipra Motha and a prominent figure in Tripura politics. Her candidacy comes on the heels of a tripartite agreement signed between the Narendra Modi government, the Tripura government, and the Tipra Motha, aimed at resolving issues concerning the indigenous population of the state.

Giving a poll ticket to the royal is being seen by many as a strategic maneuver by the BJP, particularly in light of Tipra Motha's recent alignment with the ruling party. Kriti Singh currently resides in Chhattisgarh, where she is married into another royal family. She was given the ticket instead of the incumbent BJP MP Rebati Tripura.

Critics have wasted no time in lambasting the decision, labeling it as a betrayal of tribal interests and a blatant display of dynasty politics. Jitendra Chaudhury, General Secretary of the CPI(M) in Tripura, condemned the move as a "sell-out" of tribal rights, pointing out that there were other potential candidates with deeper roots in the state.

The opposition, comprising the Congress and the Left, has claimed that the BJP-Tipra Motha alliance as unholy and opportunistic. Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman called for a boycott of the alliance, citing doubts over Kriti Singh's commitment to the state.

However, the state unit of the BJP has staunchly defended the decision, asserting that Kriti Singh brings valuable political experience to the table. Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee emphasized that the central leadership had carefully considered the needs of tribal areas before finalising the candidate list.

Amidst the swirling controversy, Pradyot Debbarma reiterated the importance of the recent accord and the need for representation to ensure its effective implementation.

The candidature of the Tripura royals has injected a potent mix of intrigue and drama into the state's political landscape, promising a fiercely contested Lok Sabha polls ahead.