Political Commentator Trichy Surya Arrested Over Obscene Remarks In Chennai

Chennai Police have arrested political commentator Trichy Surya for allegedly making vulgar and sexually explicit remarks about racer and BJP functionary Alisha Abdullah and her newborn twins during a conversation aired on a YouTube channel.

According to a press release issued by the Central Crime Branch's Social Media Investigation Wing, a case was registered after a complaint from Alisha Abdullah, who alleged that obscene, degrading, and sexually loaded comments were made about her and her children during a programme telecast on the YouTube channel "My India 24x7."

The police said the comments were intended to "defame and humiliate" the complainant and hurt her dignity. Acting on the complaint filed on June 3, the Social Media Investigation Wing conducted an inquiry and registered a case under relevant legal provisions.

"Based on the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was carried out," the police said in the statement, adding that Trichy Surya (33) was arrested on Thursday and later remanded to judicial custody by a Chennai court.

The police further stated that the investigation found that "obscene, sexually offensive, and defamatory remarks" had been made against the woman complainant and her children during the YouTube discussion. Authorities added that legal action would also be pursued against others involved in the incident.

Trichy Surya, a political commentator and former BJP functionary, is the estranged son of DMK Rajya Sabha MP Trichy Siva.

Speaking to NDTV, Alisha Abdullah welcomed the police action but said the probe should not stop with the arrest of Surya.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone. Hope the police would locate and arrest the YouTuber who posted this derogatory conversation as well," she said.

The arrest has sparked widespread attention on social media, with many calling for stricter action against online abuse and misogynistic content targeting women and children. Police said further investigation is underway to identify and proceed against all those responsible for publishing and circulating the objectionable content.