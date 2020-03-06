'Political Agenda': India Slams Turkey President For Delhi Violence Remark

Raveesh Kumar said India had made a strong demarche on the matter (File)

India on Thursday hit out at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the UK's junior foreign minister Nigel Adams for their "irresponsible" comments over violence in the national capital when it is going through a "sensitive time".

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Mr Erdogan's comments were "factually inaccurate" and driven by his "political agenda".

Mr Kumar said India had made a strong demarche on the matter with the Turkish Ambassador in Delhi on Tuesday.

"The comments are factually inaccurate and are driven by his political agenda. We do not expect such irresponsible statements from a Head of State," Mr Kumar said.

On the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights approaching the Supreme Court against the citizenship amendment law, Mr Kumar said it is now for the top court to decide on the issue.

Asked about comments by Mr Adams on the violence in Delhi, Mr Kumar said the situation in the capital is fast returning to normal and that law enforcement agencies are doing their best to restore confidence and ensure that law and order is maintained.