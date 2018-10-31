Policeman Injured In Dantewada Maoist Attack Dies In Hospital

Chhattisgarh cop Rakesh Kaushal, injured in yesterday's Maoist attack, died at a hospital in Raipur

A policeman who was critically injured in Tuesday's Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district died in a private hospital in Raipur today, police said.

Assistant Constable Rakesh Kaushal's death takes the number of those killed in the attack to four.

The 35-year-old, who was posted at the Aranpur police station in Dantewada, died this morning at Raipur's Ramkrishna Care Hospital, a police official told news agency PTI.

Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap Singh, Assistant Constable Manglu and Doordarshan News cameraperson Achyutanand Sahu were killed and two policemen, including Rakesh Kaushal, injured in the ambush near Nilawaya village under Aranpur police station limits.

The injured were moved by air to Raipur and admitted at Ram Krishna Care, he said.

"Rakesh Kushal received grievous bullet injuries and succumbed during the treatment," the police official added.

The other person injured, Constable Vishnu Netam, is undergoing treatment, he added.

Rakesh Kaushal was a native of Barsoor village of Dantewada district, about 400 km from Raipur.

The body will be sent to his village after the post-mortem examination, the official said.

