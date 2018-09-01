Policeman Killed, Three Injured In Maoist-Triggered Blast In Chhattisgarh

The injured policemen have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

One policeman was killed and three others were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district today, police said.

Inspector general of Bastar range Vivekanand Sinha said a search party of Sukma district's reserve police force, which had gone to the forests for an anti-Maoist operation two days ago, was targeted by the Maoists while returning.

The slain policeman has been identified as Gyandhar Pradhani.

Advertisement

The injured policemen - Kamal Mandawi, Virendra Nag and Phoolchand Baghel - have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.