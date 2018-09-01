Policeman Killed, Three Injured In Maoist-Triggered Blast In Chhattisgarh

A search party of Sukma district's reserve police force had gone to the forests for an anti-Maoist operation two days ago.

All India | | Updated: September 01, 2018 23:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Policeman Killed, Three Injured In Maoist-Triggered Blast In Chhattisgarh

The injured policemen have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Raipur: 

One policeman was killed and three others were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district today, police said.

Inspector general of Bastar range Vivekanand Sinha said a search party of Sukma district's reserve police force, which had gone to the forests for an anti-Maoist operation two days ago, was targeted by the Maoists while returning.

The slain policeman has been identified as Gyandhar Pradhani.

The injured policemen - Kamal Mandawi, Virendra Nag and Phoolchand Baghel - have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sukma ChhattisgarhMaoistsIED blast

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVMedals TallyCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusStree Movie ReviewJio Phone 2Mi MobilesDiabetesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersMi New PhonesBezel Less Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................