Policeman Killed During Encounter With Terrorists In Jammu and Kashmir

A Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable was killed and an assistant sub-inspector was injured Saturday evening during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in a remote village in Kathua district, officials said.

The encounter at Kog-Mandli village in Billawar tehsil started around 5.30 pm when security forces launched a joint cordon and search operation following information about the presence of a group of terrorists inside a house, the officials said.

They said the firing initially lasted for a brief period but later resumed with both sides exchanging heavy gunfire.

A police head constable was killed and assistant sub-inspector was injured in the exchange of fire, the officials said. The firing was going on when last reports were received and so far a policeman was injured, the officials said.

Earlier, a police official said, "Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by security forces at village Kog. Contact has been established and few rounds have been fired from both sides." The official said the area has been put under a tight cordon with the induction of the reinforcements from adjoining security camps.

